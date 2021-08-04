Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

