Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PYPL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $319.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.