Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

LOW stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. 32,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

