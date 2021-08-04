Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.21. 18,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

