Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,900 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

CVE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 546,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

