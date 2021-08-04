SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.10. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.