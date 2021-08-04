Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

