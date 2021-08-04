Private Management Group Inc. Buys 63,942 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Franklin Street Properties worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $511.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

