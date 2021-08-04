Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,301,078 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.99.

In other news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,670,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,000.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

