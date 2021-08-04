Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

