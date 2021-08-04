SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.95

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.95 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 95,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

