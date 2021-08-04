Private Management Group Inc. Has $20.89 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,052 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,700 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 222,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.