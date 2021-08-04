3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 289,467 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

