Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.32. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 96,619 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of -602.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

