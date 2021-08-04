Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.32. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 96,619 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of -602.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
