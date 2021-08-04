CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 337,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,539,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIXX remained flat at $$18.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

