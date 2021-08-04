$13.22 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $13.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.03 million and the highest is $13.44 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

