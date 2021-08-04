$13.22 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $13.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.03 million and the highest is $13.44 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.