Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 313,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,297. The company has a market capitalization of $932.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

