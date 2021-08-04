Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $18.55. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 213 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.