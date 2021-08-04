Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,423. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

