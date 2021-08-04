Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Neuronetics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,815. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

