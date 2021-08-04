James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,318.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.53), with a volume of 11042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

