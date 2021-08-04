EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 87 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.65. 10,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,963. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.03, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,986 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

