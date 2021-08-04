Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,625% compared to the average daily volume of 28 call options.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.