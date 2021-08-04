Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NKG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

