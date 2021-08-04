SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,238.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.94 million and $140,238.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.82 or 0.99834443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00847035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAUNCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.