ZB Token Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $986,182.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00844391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094369 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

