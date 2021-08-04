SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 6.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $3,571,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 898.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,485. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.