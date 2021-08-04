Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.42. 12,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $176.63 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

