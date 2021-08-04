Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $169.20 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

