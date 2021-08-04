Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,623. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

