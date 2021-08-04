DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.60 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 34,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $4,257,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,428. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

