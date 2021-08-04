Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

