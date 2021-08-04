Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 71,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The firm has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

