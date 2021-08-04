EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 754 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 754,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.