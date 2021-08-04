Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,180. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

