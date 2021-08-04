Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 36,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

