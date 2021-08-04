Short Interest in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Declines By 15.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,850,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 31,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 252,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,760. Invitae has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

