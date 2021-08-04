Private Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.