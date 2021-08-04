Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,373,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,676. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.