Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock remained flat at $$27.53 on Wednesday. 154,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

