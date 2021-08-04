Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166,490 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $39,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock remained flat at $$6.83 on Wednesday. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.