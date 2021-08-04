Coinsbit Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $145,416.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00842715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043464 BTC.

About Coinsbit Token

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.