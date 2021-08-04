CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $191.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $26.28 million and $191.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00259722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006194 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,999,372 coins and its circulating supply is 142,999,372 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

