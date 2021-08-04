Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice Sells 10,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $23.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,520.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $913.69 and a 12 month high of $1,519.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,383.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
