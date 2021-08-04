TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.
Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 15,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,484. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
