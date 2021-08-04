TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$29.25 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 15,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,484. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.