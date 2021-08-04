Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AVA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 6,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

