Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Drops By 12.6%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 124,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

