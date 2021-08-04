RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 594,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

