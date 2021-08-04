Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,628. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

