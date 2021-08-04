Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON KWS traded down GBX 132.02 ($1.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,797.98 ($36.56). The company had a trading volume of 310,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,597.24. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,990.69 ($26.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 114.20.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.